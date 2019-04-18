Bieber Beauty Is Coming

Hailey Bieber. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bert Marcus Pro

@haileybieber, the model formerly known as Hailey Baldwin and currently the subject of this twice-deleted Instagram poem penned by husband Justin Bieber, is following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande by stealthily filing a trademark application for a new, famous person-beauty line we don’t know much about.

According to WWD, Mrs. Bieber filed trademark papers for “Bieber Beauty” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 10. Bieber Beauty has a nice, alliteration-y ring to it, one I’m sure Mr. Bieber, who sometimes rhymes a little too obviously, also appreciates. The description of services simply state “beauty and cosmetic products,” so we can probably rule out another famous-person lifestyle website (for now …).

What will Bieber Beauty be, then? Lip balms scented with the same “smell of camomile fresh from the garden”? Unisex stuff, since Hailey and her husband already share the same blonde-friendly shampoo? “blah blah blah blahsdbksjdfl” beige and chill, like Justin’s clothing line, Drew? Is it what Justin was alluding to when he posted “I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!”?

Regardless, the brand will have some footing to stand on. Hailey is getting pretty good at the whole beauty spokespersonship thing at this point as a current face of bareMinerals, a former collaborator with cosmetics brand ModelCo, the star of a very watchable Vogue.com Beauty Secrets tutorial, and the keeper of hair that has worked for L’Oréal Professionnel.