Would You Wear Orange Peels? H&M Thinks So

Conscious. Photo: Billy Farrell/BFA.com/Courtesy of the Retailer

Pineapple leaves, oranges, and algae are some of the materials in H&M’s Spring Conscious Exclusive Collection — a new, fresh-looking line of sustainable clothing. The brand launched the collection at a party in the Hollywood Hills last week.

Three new sustainable materials are being introduced this season: Piñatex (a natural leather alternative made from cellulose fibers extracted from pineapple leaves), BlOOM Foam (a plant-based flexible foam using algae biomass), and Orange Fiber (sustainable silk-like fabrics made from citrus juice by-products). With these fabrics, H&M created flowing skirts, dresses, and romantic blouses that can be worn for summer brunches in the city or warm nights on the town.

That being said, H&M still has work to do in guaranteeing a living wage for its factory workers. But it’s still a step in the right direction as it continues its sustainable lines. The collection will be available in select stores worldwide and online on April 11. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.