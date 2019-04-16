Hoda Kotb. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Time

Because we are all in need of some good news: Today co-host Hoda Kotb has adopted another baby girl!

The television journalist and children’s-book author (her second book, You Are My Happy, came out in March) announced the newest addition to her family via phone on Tuesday’s episode of the morning program. The baby’s name is Hope Catherine Kotb, she revealed on Today.

As People reports, Today shared an image of Kotb with her new daughter, alongside her smiling 2-year-old, Haley Joy, whom she also adopted in 2017. “It’s a girl! And her name is Hope!” Kotb told the hosts over the phone, which aired live in the studio. People notes that Kotb’s co-hosts were seen wiping their tears of joy for her happy news.

Jenna Bush Hager said during the program that she “burst into tears” at the news, and asked Kotb “How’s life with two?” Kotb replied that the baby was lying on a pillow at that moment. “I’m feeding her and I can’t believe it,” Kotb said through what sounded like her own joyful tears, as Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie wiped their eyes with napkins. Kotb also told her co-hosts the over the phone that little Haley likes having a little sister. She said the young girl was trying to feed the baby, and that she “was literally marching around saying, ‘I’m a big sister!’”

I’m crying, you’re crying, we’re all crying. Congratulations to the happy family!

