An Urgent — But Expert — Renovation of a Prewar Apartment

In 2013, advertising executive Jeremy Kuhn and his partner, Chris Chantler, moved from Seattle to New York for professional reasons. After spending almost two years in the Financial District, they found a 1929 apartment with a layout that suited them, even if the noise level didn’t (the building is half a block from Hudson Yards). They planned on renovating down the road, prioritizing the kitchen and bath, but then, a year and a half ago, a section of bathroom tile came crashing down: The time had come. But how to find the right contractor? “Everyone we knew in New York who renovated shared horror stories,” he says. “People told us who not to work with.” He then did his own online research and found Sweeten, a free service that will recommend contractor options based on your project. “We felt it was the perfect fit.”

Dreams do come true in a good renovation. The new sought-after hardwood herringbone floor, seen above, is done in white oak stained in espresso from Minwax. The custom-designed cabinets and under-cabinets have pulls from the Regent Collection from Restoration Hardware. The Super White Carrara-marble countertop and backsplash are from HG Stones.

The original bathroom situation featured lovely prewar details but was in dire need of an update, as seen here. Photo: Courtesy of Sweeten

Photo: Courtesy of Sweeten The handsome black-and-white palette of the renovated bathroom includes a Fitzgerald Collection sink from DXV and polished nickel console legs from Palmer Industries . The Thomas O’Brien light fixture over the sink is from Circa Lighting , and the recessed medicine cabinet is from Robern

The original kitchen even had the luxury of a window, which inspired a breakfast nook but left the fridge out in the cold. It was perfectly workable, but the couple’s bucket list included hardwood floors and English kitchen cabinetry. They amassed Houzz and Pinterest boards galore, and their contractor plied them with options like Hicks’ Hexagon wallpaper from Cole & Son and Kelly Wearstler’s Art Deco floor tile from Ann Sacks . But in the end, Kuhn says, “I think their beauty would have been lost in our tiny space.” The original kitchen even had the luxury of a window, which inspired a breakfast nook but left the fridge out in the cold. It was perfectly workable, ... more The original kitchen even had the luxury of a window, which inspired a breakfast nook but left the fridge out in the cold. It was perfectly workable, but the couple’s bucket list included hardwood floors and English kitchen cabinetry. They amassed Houzz and Pinterest boards galore, and their contractor plied them with options like Hicks’ Hexagon wallpaper from Cole & Son and Kelly Wearstler’s Art Deco floor tile from Ann Sacks . But in the end, Kuhn says, “I think their beauty would have been lost in our tiny space.”

Photo: Courtesy of Sweeten The renovation swept away the former plan and substituted a roomy window seat in place of the breakfast nook. The Shaws Original farmhouse sink from Rohl is complemented by a faucet in satin brass from California Faucets

Photo: Courtesy of Sweeten The refrigerator, dishwasher, and wine fridge by Thermador are neatly designed as a handsome unit, seen here.

The renovation included the foyer as it opens into the kitchen with the same marble countertop and custom cabinetry as in the kitchen. The cabinetry and wall paint are Farrow & Ball’s Down Pipe. At the end of the day, Sweeten provided an invaluable service, according to Kuhn, since “working with our contractor was a dream.” Next up? “We’re slowly working on decorating the living room now that the bones are in place.” Photo: Courtesy of Sweeten