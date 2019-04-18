I Love Traipsing Around New York in a Pristine White Gown

Photo: loveshackfancy/Instagram

As a New York City woman, I feel it’s important to take time to connect with Mother Gaia and our ancestors. Whether I’m riding the subway or just pedaling a bicycle past that man who’s always peeing on the steps of my West Village brownstone, I always wear a long, pristine white gown. I know, it’s unconventional, but it makes me feel like Emily Dickinson, who — as you can see from my Instagram — is an endless source of inspiration and spirituality.

I wouldn’t say I’m a religious person, but I’m definitely spiritual. That spirit always tells me when I’m going to be hit by a yellow taxi or step in a puddle. It’s the guiding force that allows me to create content while I’m standing in stilettos in the street, laughing and living my best, natural life in the Big Apple. I like to think the same force guided Emily when she was creating her content, even if back then there were no detox tea companies that would help her monetize it.

What can I say? I’m a romantic. As Emily wrote, “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers — / That perches in the soul — / And sings the tune without the words — / And never stops — at all.” I came to the city with nothing but a dream and a trust fund and I take that spirit with me every day when I get out of bed, switch into my daytime nightgown, and head out into New York City traffic.