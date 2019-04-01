Jasmine Tookes Thinks Friendship Smells Like French Fries

Photo: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Call it the Proust effect: Memories are often triggered by smells. Scientific studies confirm that out of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In Scent Memories, the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. Next up is Jasmine Tookes: model and Victoria’s Secret Angel. Tookes was recently made the face of the new Victoria’s Secret Wild Bombshell fragrance collection. The Cut spoke with Tookes about French fries, red roses, and the movie she loves to lay in bed and watch on Sundays.

My first scent memory is: Jasmine, which is kind of funny. My mom would always have jasmine candles around our house.

Is that why she named you Jasmine? Maybe! [Laughs] I don’t know, now I’m going to have to ask her!

Happiness smells like: Flowers. I love so many different kinds of flowers: Tulips, hydrangeas, roses of course, and yeah, jasmine.

Love smells like: Red roses for sure, especially when you get them on Valentine’s Day.

Friendship smells like: French fries. You can’t be my friend if you don’t like the smell of french fries!

Heartbreak smells like: Chocolate! When you get sad, you just end up eating a lot of chocolate.

Regret smells like: That’s a tough one. I can’t think of any regrets! What do other people usually say?

A lot of people say tequila. I don’t regret tequila though! At least not in the moment. I guess regret would smell like a hangover, because you’re probably regretting the tequila at that point.

Vacation smells like: Coconut. Whenever I’m on vacation I use a lot of that coconut suntan oil, and I love drinking from fresh coconuts.

Success smells like: The new bombshell wildflower fragrance. I never thought I would be able to be the face of a fragrance, and so this makes me feel really successful.

Sunday morning smells like: Crisp, clean linen. Sundays are just for staying in bed all day and watching The Holiday. It’s the perfect Sunday movie, it just makes you feel so good!

Monday morning smells like: Matcha, that’s normally what I drink to get my morning started. I love a matcha latte. A matcha lemonade is really good too.

My home smells like: Heaven! [Laughs] I would say it’s very floral. I always have lots of flowers in my house.

A pleasant surprise smells like: Champagne. Whenever you have a celebration in your life you’ve always gotta have champagne.

If I could have one smell on my hands forever, it would be: Lavender, it’s super calming and always smells super fresh, like you just came out of a spa.

