Thalia Thinks Love Smells Like Lemon Sorbet

Call it the Proust effect: Memories are often triggered by smells. Scientific studies confirm that out of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In Scent Memories, the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. Next up is Mexican pop superstar and telenovela actress Thalia. She recently launched a line of hair-care products, Adria by Thalia, made from ingredients from Latin America. The Cut spoke with Thalia about pizza, airplanes, and pink clouds.

My first scent memory is: My mother. Her scent was always sweet, but it was also safe.

Happiness smells like: Yellow roses and the ocean wind. It’s a combination of salty and floral.

Love smells like: Lemon sorbet. It’s kind of bittersweet, you know?

Friendship smells like: A field of sunflowers.

Heartbreak smells like: The holy water in a church.

Regret smells like: Pizza! You can never say no; you just have to eat it!

Vacation smells like: When you walk into an airplane, it smells like that recycled cold air and the hopes of a good trip.

Sunday morning smells like: Popcorn right out of the oven with extra butter.

Monday morning smells like: Spicy mango. Like, some kind of Mexican-spiced mango drink.

My home smells like: Caramel and pink clouds.

A pleasant surprise smells like: Fresh rain in the morning. I absolutely love the rain.

If I could have one smell on my hands forever, it would be: My mother’s skin. When I caress her face, I want that smell to stay on my hands.

I smell like: Spicy! Super spicy! [Laughs]

