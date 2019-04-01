The Irish Prime Minister Wrote a Gushing Fan Letter to Kylie Minogue

Leo Varadkar and Kylie Minogue. Photo: Getty Images

Dogged journalists have succeeded in bringing to light long sought-after information about the prime minister of Ireland, despite the his office’s repeated attempts to block the release of such a sensitive document: He’s a “huge fan!” of Kylie Minogue.

Over the weekend, Daily Mail Irish offshoot Extra.ie was finally given the okay to publish a revealing document it had come to possess: a gushing letter that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wrote on an official letterhead to the pop star ahead of her Dublin concert in October 2018.

The note, which Varadkar ultimately allowed the website to make public, in its glorious entirety:

Dear Kylie, Just wanted to drop you a short note in advance of the concert in Dublin I am really looking forward to it. Am a huge fan! I understand you are staying in the Merrion Hotel which is just across the street from my office in Government Buildings. If you like, I’d love to welcome you to Ireland personally.

Leo V Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister)

While the last two lines could be read as inappropriately suggestive, Varadkar, who’s openly gay, wasn’t trying to hint at anything. And yet, his office fought twice to exempt the letter from Freedom of Information legislation before Varadkar approved it himself, arguing that “it does not relate to matters arising in the course of, or for, the purpose of the Taoiseach’s performance of his functions as the head of Government.” [Editor’s note: Come on.]

Somewhat tragically, for Minogue’s fans in Ireland but mainly for Varadkar, the pop star had to cancel her October gig last-minute due to a throat infection, which she kindly informed the PM over the phone. But in December, Minogue came back for a rescheduled show, where Varadkar and his friends had their picture taken with her. (Following the concert, Varadkar was accused on social media of eating a free meal at the show, which he denied on Twitter, writing, “I have the receipt to prove it.”)

Bless Varadkar, a self-described concert-enjoyer, for his bravery to reveal himself to be a Minogue stan.

