This 11-Year-Old Designed a Collection for J.Crew

Clementine Murphy. Photo: Courtesy of J. Crew

When I was 11, I got in trouble for playing MASH with my fifth grade crush. Eleven-year-old Clementine Murphy is a little bit more ambitious — yesterday, she released her first capsule collection in partnership with J.Crew.

Murphy is the daughter of Jesse Randall, whose shoe brand Loeffler Randall is also a partner in the collaboration. J.Crew decided to work with her after employees noticed her at a sample sale, dishing out fashion advice to customers.

The collection, for J.Crew’s kids’ line Crewcuts, includes a tank top, a pair of jeans, a leopard T-shirt, and sandals. Prices ranging from $195–$395. See all the clothes below, and shop the collection here.