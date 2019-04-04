Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos Are Officially Divorced

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In January, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced they were splitting up after 25 years of marriage. On Thursday — after weeks of drama surrounding Jeff’s new love life, including leaked sexts and alleged extortion over nude pics — the now ex-couple revealed in respective Twitter statements that their divorce has been finalized.

MacKenzie posted that she was “grateful to have finished the process of dissolving my marriage with Jeff with support from each other and everyone who reached out to us in kindness, and looking forward to next phase as co-parents and friends.” Of course, as they were a prominent couple in the tech world, her announcement also included some details about their business holdings.

Similarly, Jeff wrote that he was also “grateful” for “encouragement and love” from friends and family. As for his ex-wife, Jeff wrote that he was thankful for her support and kindness, before also transitioning into business talk. “In all our work together, MacKenzie’s abilities have been on full display. She has been an extraordinary partner, ally, and mother. She is resourceful and brilliant and loving, and as our futures unroll, I know I’ll always be learning from her.”

Shortly after Jeff and MacKenzie announced their split, news broke that he had been dating former TV host Lauren Sanchez (before the divorce was publicly revealed). What transpired after was a scandal involving alleged leaked sexts between Jeff and Lauren, including one in which he reportedly said, “I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon.” Then, Jeff revealed that the National Enquirer had been allegedly extorting him over some nude images.

Ah, the sadness of divorce.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.