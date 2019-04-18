A List of Details We Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Photo: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

This time last year, we had a royal wedding to obsess over. This time this year, we have Jennifer Lawrence’s impending nuptials to a man named Cooke Maroney.

If you’re asking yourself, “Who is Cooke Maroney?,” then you’ve come to the right place, because I can tell you with confidence that he is a 34-year-old art dealer in New York City and that his family reportedly has a farm in Vermont, which sounds nice. He and Lawrence, 28, have been together since at least last spring, and became engaged this winter. The actress publicly debuted her “massive” engagement ring at the Dior show in Paris in February.

The two haven’t been engaged for very long, but People brought us a report with details about the “wedding bells” that are already ringing for the happy couple. And what do we know so far about their big day? Here’s an exhaustive list, courtesy of People:

• The couple was seen checking out two luxury New York City hotels in early April as either “an engagement celebration — or pre-wedding festivies.”

And:

• The wedding will reportedly be a “family affair.”

Also:

• They are engaged.

A luxury hotel for an unspecified non-wedding event? A family affair? An already-confirmed engagement? Honestly, this all sounds so beautiful, and we can’t wait to find out even more information, including basic details like when it will be happening and/or other things you generally know about a wedding. I love love!!!!!

