Wait, Why Are Jim Carrey and Mussolini’s Granddaughter Feuding?

Jim Carrey, Alessandra Mussolini. Photo: Getty Images

The internet is a magical place where people from all over the world can connect with each other, unfettered from geographical limitations. It’s where families who live on different continents can stay in touch, strangers in faraway cities can fall in love, and Jim Carrey and Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter can get into a feud.

The comedian-turned-political cartoonist (best known for films such as Dumb and Dumber, The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls) first angered Alessandra Mussolini (best known for being Benito Mussolini’s granddaughter) when he posted one of his drawings on Saturday. It depicted her grandfather and his mistress, Claretta Petacci, strung up by their feet after they were executed by firing squad in 1945. “If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” Carrey wrote.

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

Alessandra, a former actress and model who is also Sophia Loren’s niece and now serves in European parliament for the center-right Forza Italia party (Italy is wild), responded on Sunday morning, telling Carrey, “You are a bastard.”

You are a bastard — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Alessandra then spent the rest of the day having a full-on Twitter meltdown, chiding Carrey for not drawing various historical American atrocities, and responding to critics.

This includes those who pointed out that Carrey is Canadian:

Hi shit, naturalized American, idiot — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Those who said that their grandfathers fought to liberate Europe during World War II:

do you want applause? — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

And those who called her grandfather is a fascist pig:

What about your piggy family? — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Carrey has yet to reply.