Jordyn Woods and Kendall Jenner Apparently Had a Tense Run-in at Coachella

Jordyn Woods. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

While Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson were enduring an awkward public reunion at True’s first birthday party over the weekend, Jordyn Woods reportedly had an uncomfortable run-in of her own with another KarJenner.

On Saturday, Woods found herself at the same celeb-packed Coachella party as someone she probably did not want or expect to see: Kendall Jenner. Though Kendall was never particularly outspoken during the height of the cheating scandal between Jordyn and Tristan, she apparently still feels pretty awkward around her sister’s ex-BFF, with whom she made some very tense eye contact.

Per sources who spoke to Us and People, Kendall and her friend Hailey Baldwin were staring down Jordyn Woods while all three were attending the same pool party (Woods was reportedly there with her mother and Jaden Smith). And according to a “Page Six” source, the group was seated under the same cabana — making the public run-in inevitable.

“It was such an awkward moment, everyone saw it,” a source told People. “They made eye contact and you could see that they all thought this is awkward — they were saying it with their eyes and body language. It wasn’t hard to see the tension and the awkwardness.”

Us’s source also noted the awkward eye contact, saying, “Jordyn was visibly uncomfortable” — so uncomfortable that she ended up leaving early with her mom, with whom she seemed to be arguing. Predictably, after Jordyn departed, sources said Kendall and Hailey “became a lot more social with everyone.”

So about the speculation that Jordyn and Kylie are trying to mend their friendship — is that still happening?

