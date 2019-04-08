It Seems Like Jordyn Woods Is Doing Better

Jordyn Woods. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images

About two weeks after she was apparently “mortified” over the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians trailer’s portrayal of her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods is clearly in better spirits — in fact, she’s feeling “blessed.”

Over the weekend, Jordyn wrote on Instagram, “[M]orning swim 💚 sometimes you have to take a step back to remind yourself how blessed you are to wake up and see another day,” accompanied by a photo of herself outdoors in a form-fitting Icon Swim swimsuit. Was she simply feeling herself in the black and neon one-piece? Or is she trying to suggest that not even two months after she and Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend allegedly kissed — which cut off her relationship with her BFF Kylie and instigated a messy fight with an incredibly powerful and intimidating family — she’s finally moving on? Hopefully, for Jordyn’s sake, it’s a combination of the two.

The Instagram post also comes amid increased speculation that Jordyn and Kylie may be trying to mend their relationship, as Kylie has gone out of her way to clarify that she had absolutely nothing to do with the slashed price of Jordyn’s lip kit on the Kylie Cosmetics site; and Jordyn’s mom has criticized the pro-Jordyn cheating-scandal merch that has popped up online, saying that they never authorized it, and they’re not profiting form it.

Now, to see if who — if any — of the KarJenners comment on or like Jordyn’s photo …

