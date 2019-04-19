Who Do They Think They Are?

M i l a n & S a m ( a b o v e )

GUESSES

“I would say he’s maybe a student, and he’s a photographer. Maybe family friends? For fun, they skateboard and photograph.” —Devon, 28

“Pretty nice guys. They look like people that would do labor work, or work in a basic retail store. Their ideal Saturday is probably hanging out with friends, skateboarding around the city. Going out to a bar later. They seem like they’re pretty outgoing.” —Dominic, 19

REALITY

Milan, student, 18: “I go to the New School. I applied into the literary studies program, but now I’m thinking of applying to get a dual degree at Parsons and Lang. I’ve been focusing on painting and drawing and research. I’m not a big bar guy — I don’t really go out, I’m not really into that. I like to skate, which is pretty releasing.”

Sam, student, 20: “I’m going to Parsons for fashion design and I met Milan when I moved in. We live in the same building. We just kick it every once in a while, we skate. I don’t see him too much, but he’s a homie. When I’m not designing clothes I am a musician, and I play the drums, piano, guitar, and I DJ. That’s me. Thankfully, I go to a school that I’m truly interested in. I’m really into Impressionism right now, so I’m kind of incorporating that into whatever I can, whether it be clothes or painting.”

Jessica Boddy, Emma Grillo, and Sarah Nechamkin contributed reporting. On set production by Jean Jarvis.