Justin Bieber Calls for Fox News Host to Be Fired

Justin Bieber called for Fox News host Laura Ingraham to be fired on Thursday, following her comments about Nipsey Hussle, who was murdered in early April. Ingraham was presenting a segment about Nipsey Hussle’s funeral on April 12 when she began to laugh while discussing his life.

“Laura Ingraham absolutely disgusting what you did on national television. How dare you laugh in the face of a person who has passed on. Doesn’t matter who it is,” Bieber wrote. “But disrespecting someone’s who was a pillar in the community and did right by people? Did you not think about the family who just lost a love one and now have to see you mock him on national television It’s absurd and you should be fired period.”

Ingraham’s comments about Nipsey Hussle were made worse by the fact that the she confused him with YG during her segment. She played a clip of YG’s song “FDT” — which features Nipsey and criticizes Donald Trump, before saying “So … the chorus it goes on and on. Is that related to the lowest unemployment ever basically for African-Americans?”

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed outside his own clothing store in Los Angeles on April 2. He was a Grammy-nominated artist who invested his money into his community — his business ventures and efforts to support people from his neighborhood made him a beloved figure. His death was widely mourned — everyone from Rihanna to Kehlani to Issa Rae posted statements in his memory.

Bieber is not the first celebrity who has called out Ingraham for her comments about Nipsey Hussle’s death. Rapper T.I. called Ingraham’s segment “disgusting” in an Instagram post. Jamie Foxx, The Game, Snoop Dogg, and Meek Mill have also called for Ingraham to be taken off the air.

“My expectations have already decreased so much for mankind in the past couple weeks that this hardly surprised me,” T.I. wrote.