Kamala Harris Has Already Raised $12 Million for Her Campaign

Kamala Harris. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kamala Harris, the Democratic senator from California, raised $12 million since announcing in January that she would be entering the 2020 presidential race, Politico reports. The Monday announcement comes as male candidates in the packed race have started to release their own fundraising totals as well.

South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg also announced on Monday that he has raised more than $7 million over just a few months of campaigning. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke both earned around $6 million within 24 hours of announcing their respective runs, Politico notes, so their campaigns are expected to pull in quite a bit.

Harris and Buttigieg’s fundraising feats show that other Democratic candidates besides Sanders and O’Rourke — both of whom kicked off their campaigns with much fanfare — are still able to rake in big money. Politico reports that Harris raised half of her total funds online – $1.1 million alone was raised online during the last week of March — and that her average donation was $55 (though her average online donation was $28). At the moment, the senator is only seeking funds for her primary campaign, according to Politico. Buttigieg’s campaign said that its funds came from more than 150,000 donors, bringing his average donation to around $36.

The field of candidates running against President Donald Trump in 2020 is quite full. The candidates who have already announced they were running or at least establishing exploratory committees include Harris, Buttigieg, Sanders, O’Rourke, Elizabeth Warren, Julián Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, and others. Former vice president Joe Biden is rumored to be considering running as well.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.