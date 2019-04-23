Kamala Harris Calls for Trump to Be Impeached

Kamala Harris. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Senator Kamala Harris has joined Elizabeth Warren’s call to impeach President Donald Trump, making her the second major presidential candidate to do so.

During a CNN town hall on Monday, a member of the audience asked the Democratic senator whether she thought that the president ought to be impeached over the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Harris replied that anyone who’s seen the report can see that there’s a lot of evidence pointing toward obstruction of justice.

“I believe that we need to get rid of this president,” Harris said, nodding to her own presidential run before concluding that she believes “Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”

Harris’s declaration comes less than a week after Warren tweeted that, in light of the Mueller report, the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump. Last night, in their own CNN town halls, other Democratic candidates addressed the possibility: Bernie Sanders cautioned against prioritizing impeachment proceedings over “the issues that concern ordinary Americans,” like minimum wage and affordable health care, and Pete Buttigieg said that Trump has “made it pretty clear that he deserves impeachment.” However, no other Democratic candidate has pushed for the process as forcefully as Warren, who echoed her call in her CNN town hall.

“If any other human being in this country had done what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would be arrested and put in jail,” she said on Monday. “If you’ve actually read the Mueller report, it’s all laid out there.”

