This weekend’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians featured a first for the show: a sit-down interview with Kanye West himself. While Kim Kardashian’s husband has, of course, appeared on the series prior to Sunday’s season 16 premiere, he’s never indulged in that reality show staple, the testimonial. According to Ye, you can go ahead and thank The Incredibles for his change of heart.

“This is my first time doing this. I’m not actually attempting to do good,” he explained. “This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews.” While a satisfying testimonial scene might be enough to convince some to address the cameras, it was apparently the similarities between the Kardashian-Wests and Pixar’s Parr family that really griped Kanye’s imagination. “The wife’s got a big butt,” he noted. “And I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”