Replace Your Puffer Coat With a Puffer Bag

There’s some kind of karmic satisfaction (surely) that will be gained by packing away your clout jacket and replacing it with a clout bag. And if your new accessory of choice is a mini bag, check out KARA’s annual sample sale. Kara, a New York–based brand, doesn’t just do small bags, but its puffy, tiny tote is the piece to get.

The sample sale, running now through Sunday, April 7, includes its shearling shoppers, leather backpacks, and fanny packs (well, a more sophisticated take on the fanny pack). They’re marked down from 30 percent to 70 percent off, with some starting at $30. You can shop online or at 168 Bowery in New York. Below, three spring bags we’re eyeing.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.