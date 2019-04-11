Kate McKinnon Is Playing Elizabeth Holmes in a Hulu Drama

Open your eyes really wide, Kate! Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon is going to play Elizabeth Holmes, not in some SNL sketch about her being a millennial vampire who wants your blood or something, but in a new Hulu “limited drama series.”

Per Deadline, the streaming service is closing a deal for an adaptation of Rebecca Jarvis and ABC News’ podcast The Dropout. The podcast focused on Holmes’s rise to celebrity as the “next Steve Jobs” after dropping out of Stanford to focus on her blood-testing company Theranos, and how she and her technology were later revealed to be frauds. Holmes was also recently the subject of Alex Gibney’s documentary The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley as well as John Carreyrou’s book Bad Blood.

Back in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence signed on to star in Adam McKay’s movie about Elizabeth Holmes based on Bad Blood, which means we may get dueling Holmes projects — though Lawrence and McKay haven’t spoken much about their version recently.

Meanwhile, Holmes, who was charged with massive fraud, and indicted on nine counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud after Theranos collapsed, is a free woman for the time being, and is busy coming up with new material for future Elizabeth Holmes projects. She recently got engaged! And she has a giant dog she pretends is a wolf! Maybe this really is a comedy.