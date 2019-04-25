Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Hung Out, How Nice

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As we all patiently await news of the impending birth of Baby Sussex (since the royal baby is due any day now), Kate Middleton and Prince Harry stepped out for an official event together on Thursday morning.

Kate’s been with Prince Harry’s brother Prince William for well over a decade now, as they started dating back in college. (Also, it’s almost Will and Kate’s nine-year wedding anniversary — how time flies.) Over the years we’ve observed Kate and Prince Harry’s very brother-sister relationship. They laugh. They joke. They run short distances for charity. We love it.

And so, that was the energy the Duchess of Cambridge (in Catherine Walker) and Prince Harry brought with them to Westminster Abbey on Thursday as they walked into the Anzac Day ceremony. Anzac Day is a day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand in honor of those who have served in wars and conflicts, and the duo was appropriately serious and somber when they stepped inside. But there were still some affable pictures of them joking as they entered the church.

The outing comes on the heels of rumors of a “feud” between Prince Harry and Prince William, which was exacerbated by their Easter church outing in which they did not seem to interact with each other much in front of the cameras. (But there is video of Prince Harry joking with Kate, and Prince William smirking, so perhaps it is not a “feud,” who knows?). So it’s nice to see a representative of the Cambridge family and the Sussex family palling around in public.

