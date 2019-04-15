Khloé and Tristan’s Reunion at True’s Birthday Party Looked a Little Awkward

Khloé Kardashian. Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

For the first time following their messy split, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson publicly reunited at True’s first birthday party on Sunday, which, uh, looked a little awkward, to say the least.

Over the weekend, Khloé threw True a baby blue–hued first birthday party in California, to which she kindly invited Tristan, nearly two months after they called it quits over Tristan allegedly hooking up with Jordyn Woods. (Whether the party was at Khloé’s house or another Kardashian’s is unclear.) In early March, a source told People that Khloé wanted Tristan to be present at the party, as she “wants True to have a happy relationship with both of her parents.” But, predictably, there were still some slightly uncomfortable moments.

In one particular video that Khloé uploaded to her Instagram Story, Tristan can be seen approaching Khloé to ask if he can hold True — a request she completely ignores, continuing to blow kisses at the person filming. And, when the party guests sang Happy Birthday to True, Khloé stood a full three feet away Tristan, who was holding their daughter.

From what we can tell, there were no public spats or aggressive interactions between the exes — which, to their credit, is impressive. And, at one point, Tristan got someone to take a photo of him cuddling up to True, which he uploaded to Instagram with the caption, “<3 <3 my princess <3 <3 I love you soo much.”

While Khloé was the bigger person by inviting Tristan, she obviously did not extend an invite to Jordyn, which was arguably better for everyone. And anyway, Jordyn was busy having her own awkward run-in with another Kardashian.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.