Kim Kardashian Is Having a CBD-Themed Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Wire Image/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West. The baby boy, who will be born via surrogate, will join big sisters North and Chicago and brother Saint. And the reality star is trying to be as “zen” as possible about the impending birth — so much so, in fact, that she’s decided her upcoming baby shower will be CBD-themed.

Kim told E! News that the event will be a “massages for all, like just meditation, calm-before-the-storm baby shower.” She elaborated:

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower. I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower — we’re not pregnant.”

The KKW Beauty mogul further told E! News that the baby shower will also serve as an opportunity to make her other children realize that a baby is on the way. “When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come,” she explained.

The news of Kim’s CBD-themed shower comes shortly after her sister Kourtney Kardashian launched her lifestyle website, Poosh, in which the elder Kardashian sister professed in a post that CBD gummies are a great addition for a relaxing night in. “CBD is an anti-inflammatory that has been known to reduce anxiety and stress,” Kourtney wrote.

So, a mature baby shower with massages and a CBD theme … can we come?

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.