Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian, reality star and Poosh lifestyle guru, turned 40 on Thursday, and she celebrated her birthday in the most Kardashian way possible: With an extremely lavish party that included her entire family, an entrance lined with sparklers, fancy gowns, sassy napkins, Paris Hilton, custom wine bottles, and, of course, a lifelike birthday cake of Kourtney sitting, naked, on a bathtub.

Thankfully for us all, the Kardashian-Jenner girls shared the party with the world on social media, so we were all given a front-row seat to the festivities (erm, on our phones). That’s how we learned about the naked tub cake – through posts shared by soon-to-be lawyer and mysterious bathroom sink-haver Kim Kardashian West.

And the cake, truly, is a sight to behold. Take a look for yourself:

The ornate cake features a naked pastry model of Kourtney with a tan line of a thong and her hands running through the back of her hair. The cake-person is sitting on the edge of a bathtub, with a model of champagne, shoes and a dress (or robe?) on the ground, and candles and bath products around. Kim’s video post of the cake shows that, at the front, the breasts and other areas are covered in cake soap. So if the cake were a movie, we would assume it was just PG, not R-rated.

But the Kardashian-Jenner sisters also shared other images from the big party, including the Kardashians’ grand entrance and their mom Kris Jenner dancing with Kim’s husband Kanye West:

And of course, Paris Hilton trying to dance with Kim while sitting down:

We assume our invite got lost in the mail?

