Kylie Jenner’s Sunday Service Braid Truly Got the Memo

Photo: kyliejenner/Instagram

Many things marked yesterday, Sunday, April 21, 2019: It was the final day of the second and final weekend of Coachella 2019, Easter Sunday 2019, and the public debut of Kanye’s mysterious Sunday Service. Sitting at the very center of this pastel-colored trinity of Venn diagrams hovers Kylie Jenner’s glorious braid.

All 50 of the Kardashians were wearing matching pastel outfits and even 2Chainz was adorned in lovely pinks, but a lot of eyes were on the back of the youngest Jenner’s head and the Braid.

It danced, it swayed, it (presumably) sounded like a wind chime. It commanded the room, the fields of Indio, and probably whacked Travis Scott a few times during a good number of their plandid photo shoots.

Why such praise for a braid? For the past two weekends, we’ve been inundated with Coachella hair, a lot of which has illustrated the aftermath of the barrette trend that escalated, to say the least. Put maybe two over here has spiraled into put as many that can fit the entire circumference of your head and the entire length of your hair. Coachella hair had become Christmas trees, completely covered in gaudy ornaments.

But on the final day, Kylie swerved and channeled a more seasonally appropriate religious celebration. Her hairstylist Cesar Ramirez braided a humble 22-inch ponytail extension with IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel and decorated it with glass crosses, little halos, and discs made of natural seashells and coconut shells from Wildform.

And with that single appearance, Jenner blessed the masses with the perfect hairstyle to wear when Coachella falls on Easter Sunday, the family-mandated dress code is neutrals and creams, and your brother-in-law is performing a spiritual celebrity church thing that you have to go to.

Thanks, Kylie!