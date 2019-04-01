Kylie Jenner Denies Taking Revenge on Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Shortly after news broke that Kylie Jenner’s (former) best friend Jordyn Woods allegedly hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s (now ex-) boyfriend Tristan Thompson, beauty sleuths noticed something peculiar on the Kylie Cosmetics site: the lip kit named after Jordyn — the Jordy Velvet lip kit — was on sale at a 50 percent discount.

While some wondered if this was the cosmetics mogul’s way of taking revenge against Jordyn, Kylie said in a new interview that she had nothing to do with the price slashing.

Speaking with the New York Times, Kylie addressed what really happened with the discounted Jordy lip kit (shortly after a source made clear to US Weekly that Kylie “doesn’t really want to talk about” what allegedly went down between Jordyn and Tristan). In the days immediately after news of the scandal broke, the price of the Jordy lip kit had been reduced from $27 to $13.50, per the Times, and negative customer reviews, including “This shade smells like betrayal,” started pouring in. The shade sold out “almost immediately.”

Kylie told the Times that she originally didn’t know the Jordy shade had been discounted; when she found out about the price reduction post-scandal, Kylie called an employee to find out what happened, and was told it had been put on sale a couple of weeks beforehand. The decision, she explained, stemmed from the fact that the company was changing from white to black packaging.

“That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back,” Kylie told the Times. “Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Wonder if this cosmetics clarification means there may one day be room for reconciliation.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.