Behold, a Canadian Tuxedo We Can Get Behind

Photo: Courtesy of SSENSE

If you like good tailoring with just a little hint of whimsy, Lemaire is the brand for you. The label, helmed by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, just designed an all-denim capsule collection for SSENSE. If you’ve ever wondered how jeans could look more like a suit without looking like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, this is the capsule for you.

In an interview with SSENSE’s editorial side, Lemaire elaborated that they “like the idea of workwear in a more sophisticated shape.” The resulting collection won’t have you thinking, “Oh, cool jeans,” but, “Ahhh, the sublime pleasure of good tailoring.” Just look at the slightly bow-legged pants, a signature style from Lemaire. It’s an easy piece that’s slightly surprising. The six pieces are now available on SSENSE, starting at $295.

Lemaire SSENSE Exclusive Navy Martial Jeans Available in sizes IT 34-IT38. $465 at SSENSE Buy

Lemaire SSENSE Exclusive Navy Twisted Jeans Available in sizes FR 34- FR 40. $295 at SSENSE Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.