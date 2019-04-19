Please Don’t Call Jemima Kirke

Lena Dunham. Photo: lenadunham/Instagram

Most people have phones now, including celebrities. This is great because having a phone allows you to make calls to and receive calls from friends, family, co-workers, strangers, but it’s also terrible because it allows you to make calls to and receive calls from friends, family, co-workers, strangers. Today Girls star Jemima Kirke experienced the negative side effects of being a person/celebrity with a phone, when her friend and former co-worker Lena Dunham — also a person/celebrity with a phone — accidentally posted Kirke’s phone number on her Instagram Stories.

While posting a series of stories welcoming her longtime friend to Instagram, Dunham included a screenshot showing the receipt of a one-hour, 28-minute FaceTime call with Kirke without erasing Kirke’s number. The Girls creator quickly deleted the post after Kirke texted her a screenshot with the question “Did you take pain meds today?”

Dunham apologized and removed the post but not before many people apparently seized the opportunity to call and text Kirke. “My phone won’t stop,” Kirke told Dunham, as we learned in a screenshot of a text exchange between the two. “She laughed,” Dunham added to the shot. “I am so lucky.”

“You guys I know I accidentally put @Jemima_Jo_Kirke’s number on Instagram but plz do not call or text her she’s a mom :(” Dunham wrote in another story. “I was trying to be nice and made a huge mistake.” She then reposted an old picture of the two of them and wrote, “I’m sorry Jemima Lolol.”

Photo: lenadunham/Instagram

Photo: lenadunham/Instagram

Photo: lenadunham/Instagram

Photo: lenadunham/Instagram

It raises the question of why exactly total strangers wanted so urgently to call and text Kirke. What were they hoping for? Friendship? Affirmation? A quick chat to kill time? Please contact me if you have the answer to this.

We have contacted both Kirke’s and Dunham’s reps for comment and will update this post when we hear more. In the meantime, please don’t call Jemima Kirke.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.