The Hot New Celebrity Trend Is Being Furious at Bloggers

Blog haters. Photo: Getty Images

This week, several celebrities adopted a look that can best be described as “Terry Bollea chic” — getting extremely Mad at bloggers.

Celebrities hating the press is nothing new. Frank Zappa argued that rock journalism was “People who can’t write, doing interviews with people who can’t think, in order to prepare articles for people who can’t read.” Soren Kierkegaard said, “The lowest depth to which people can sink before God is defined by the word journalist.” Even Mahatma Gandhi once (might have) joked: “I believe in equality for everyone, except reporters and photographers.”

And, of course, nobody loathes the press more, or more loudly, than this guy.

So, like the renaissance of low-rise jeans and those Steve Madden platform sandals, everything old is new again, and famous people are once more bashing the underpaid people who write about them, and time is a flat circle. Below, let us walk you through everyone who’s adopted the latest trend in the past week.

Lizzo

First, after a tough-but-generally-positive review of her new album, Cuz I Love You, was published on Pitchfork, Lizzo tweeted in all-caps that, “PEOPLE WHO ‘REVIEW’ ALBUMS AND DONT MAKE MUSIC THEMSELVES SHOULD BE UNEMPLOYED.”

PEOPLE WHO ‘REVIEW’ ALBUMS AND DONT MAKE MUSIC THEMSELVES SHOULD BE UNEMPLOYED — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 22, 2019

Fans, particularly those who write about music and were just told they shouldn’t have a job, were disappointed, and Lizzo later walked back her claim.

THIS IS AN INVITATION TO ALL MUSIC JOURNALISTS TO KICK IT IN THE STUDIO WITH ME FOR MY NEXT ALBUM! I’d like to understand your world as much as you can understand mine https://t.co/niZhmrEvIl — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 22, 2019

Ur absolutely right https://t.co/QTH0sSXB8j — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) April 22, 2019

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

Next up, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande stepped forward to punch down.

Upset that E! host Morgan Stewart (who is not, technically, a blogger) made some rude but fairly harmless comments about Bieber lip-syncing during his performance with Grande at Coachella, Bieber tweeted at Stewart, asking her to “imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring,” and wondering, “When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart..”

@Morgan_Stewart imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 24, 2019

Then, Ariana added:

people are so lost. one day everybody that works at all them blogs will realize how unfulfilled they are and purposeless what they’re doing is and hopefully shift their focus elsewhere. that’s gonna be a beautiful ass day for them! i can’t wait for them to feel lit inside.

She later deleted the tweet, but not before bloggers across the internet were like, Purposeless? Um, yeah, tell us something we don’t know.

bitch i was unfulfilled and purposeless long before the blog — maria cristina sherman (@mariasherm) April 24, 2019

i am purposeless and unlit — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) April 24, 2019

i am unfulfilled and purposeless but i chose that and continue to choose it with open eyes.... that's a little thing i like to call commitment — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) April 24, 2019

Olivia Munn

Yes, Olivia Munn jumped on the trend later than Lizzo, Justin, and Ariana, but to her credit, she has been vocally anti-blog since 2010, when Jezebel wrote that the Daily Show had “a woman problem,” and Munn, then a Daily Show correspondent, responded by telling Hollywood Life:

“I never tried to use anything besides my own sweat and blood and talent to get somewhere. I think that anyone who’s out there trying to bring down why any woman would get anywhere, or why we’re different, just needs to fucking turn her fucking computer off, take the sandwich out of her mouth and go for a goddamn walk, fucking walk. You know what? Just walk it off, bitch. Just walk it off, bitch.”

This week, her criticism was not lunch-based. Instead, she wrote a “short” two-page essay accusing the fashion bloggers Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, a.k.a. the Fug Girls, of “ugly behaviors” like body shaming and emotional abuse.

A short essay on the ugly behaviors of the @fuggirls pic.twitter.com/KfZ5ambMQM — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) April 25, 2019

Many pointed out that Munn’s attack was misguided. Bitch Media co-founder Andi Zeisler responded in a tweet, “Will you also be writing essays on Vogue, Us Weekly, E!’s Fashion Police, Page Six, and the entire celebrity-industrial complex? Because this is punching down when you should be punching up.”

as a person who writes about fashion i think their critique is often spot on and the people who read that site know they are gentle players who love the game; and have been body positive for a long time — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 25, 2019

This is a complete mischaracterization of what the @fuggirls do on their site, which is a very kind, respectful & witty place where celebrity fashion choices (not looks or bodies or just women for that matter) are critiqued. I mean, even their comments section is a nice place. https://t.co/jH9BBzJC9Y — Abby Gardner (@abbygardner) April 25, 2019

So … does anyone not hate bloggers?

Yes. Fortunately, internet writers have one ally:

music journalists gotta eat too even if they dont like our music. we need critics 🤷‍♂️ — wes (@diplo) April 24, 2019

