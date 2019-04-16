New Summer Clothes Made for a Trip to Ibiza

Photo: Gray Sorrenti/Courtesy of Loewe

Spring just began, but I’m already anticipating summer days at New York’s finest beaches. And unless the MTA creates a new magical train that takes New Yorkers all the way to Ibiza, a new collection from Spanish fashion brand Loewe will do just fine in satisfying my beach-getaway fantasies in April. Today, the fashion house released its third collection with Paula’s, the Ibiza boutique that became a famous destination for stars like Freddie Mercury and designer Valentino in the 1970s.

This isn’t the first time creative director Jonathan Anderson has encouraged us to go outside with a collection, but this new release is playful, bohemian, and romantic. The collection has both men’s and women’s ready-to-wear clothing, including colorful prints, flowing dresses, and breezy T-shirts, blouses, pants, and skirts. Accessories include woven basket handbags, playful fanny packs with cartoon prints, retro sunglasses in a rainbow of colors, and bucket hats.

Looks like I’ll be taking Ibiza with me to the Rockaways this summer. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites, and shop the collection here.

