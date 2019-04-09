Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman Could Face Prison Time

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin. Photo: Getty Images and Shutterstock

The U.S. Attorney’s office announced on Monday that actress Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents will be pleading guilty for their alleged roles in a widespread scheme to bribe and scam their kids’ ways into prestigious universities. Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have also been arrested as part of the college admissions scandal. So, are the wealthy parents implicated in the scheme potentially facing prison time?

For Huffman and the 12 parents who agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, prosecutors have reportedly recommended a range of sentences. According to CNN, the sentence recommendations range from 12 to 18 months, though prosecutors also requested “low amounts” for certain defendants, like Huffman.

Loughlin and Giannulli, however, were not mentioned in Monday’s announcement of a plea agreement. Federal law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the remaining 37 defendants in the case have been offered plea deals — but that prosecutors will only accept pleas that include prison time. The different sentences will reportedly be determined by the amount the parents paid in bribes, as well as by whether they accept responsibility.

TMZ reports that Huffman, who has been accused of paying $15,000 in the scheme, could serve four months in prison as part of her plea. Loughlin and Giannulli could reportedly face two years in prison if they accept a plea deal, as they have been accused of paying $500,000 for the scheme. But TMZ notes that defendants could face even more prison time if they reject the plea deals, as their cases would go to a federal grand jury instead.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.