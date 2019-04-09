Lori Loughlin Has Been Indicted With Yet Another Crime

Lori Loughlin. Photo: SCOTT EISEN/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Full House actress Lori Loughlin has been indicted on yet another charge for her alleged participation in the college admissions scam.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced that Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 16 parents indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering, NBC News reports. The charges stem from the widespread scheme in which a group of wealthy parents allegedly bribed and cheated their kid’s ways into prestigious universities.

Loughlin and Giannulli have been accused of paying fraudster William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters, including influencer Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement that the new charges include conspiring to launder bribes and other payments for the scheme by funneling them through Singer’s purported charity and for-profit corporation.

Loughlin and Giannulli are among the parents who were also charged last month with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Actress Felicity Huffman had also been charged with those counts, and she was one of 14 defendants who have already agreed to plead guilty, per a Monday statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office. The defendants in the case — including Huffman and Loughlin — reportedly face jail time for their crimes; TMZ reported earlier on Tuesday that prosecutors will only accept plea deals that include prison time. It is unclear at this time whether Loughlin and Giannulli will accept any deals.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.