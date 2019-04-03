Lori Loughlin Signed Autographs on Her Way Into Court

Lori Loughlin. Photo: Pat Greenhouse/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lori Loughlin seems rather unfazed by the fraud charges she has been indicted on, following her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. A few days before Loughlin was scheduled to appear before a Boston judge, she seemed totally serene when telling paparazzi she couldn’t talk about her case.

On Wednesday, her demeanor seemed to only further prove this, as she signed autographs for fans on the courthouse steps before her scheduled appearance. She and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are facing federal fraud charges after allegedly paying William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC. Following that news, Netflix’s Fuller House announced that Loughlin’s character, Aunt Becky, would no longer be returning to the show, and her daughter, Instagram influencer Olivia Jade, lost several of her brand sponsorships.

Any stress that this scandal might have caused has not shown on Loughlin’s face, though. In the photo that captured the moment, Loughlin looks happy — thrilled, even — to be interacting with fans. Her hair is glossy, her skin is glowing, and she’s smiling widely. She doesn’t look like a woman who is facing felony charges alongside 49 other people.

May you have as much confidence as Lori Loughlin signing autographs before her court appearance pic.twitter.com/gcRJHAYppj — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) April 3, 2019

Maybe she knows something about the case that we don’t. Or maybe Loughlin has put her faith in the legal experts who believe that it is highly unlikely that she, or her fellow college-admissions-scandal indictee Felicity Huffman, will serve any prison time for their crimes.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.