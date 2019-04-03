Louis Vuitton’s Newest Drop Is Full of Neon Brights

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

We’ve all heard the “rule”: don’t wear white until after Memorial Day. But honestly, I don’t like following arbitrary rules. To mentally get myself through the endless winter, I’ve been wearing white almost every day with a bold color accent that’s mainly consisted of slime green, pink, or orange. And now, inspired by a new accessories line from Louis Vuitton, it looks like I’ll be adding electric blue, teal, and yellow to my repertoire of accents.

The brand recently released a new line of leather accessories called Taïgarama (named after Taïga, a luxury cowhide leather) in the colors blue, yellow, teal, white, and black. There are new styles of Louis Vuitton’s classic duffel bag (the Keepall), a backpack, messenger bag, fanny pack, key chain, iPhone cases, and several wallets. Technically the line is for men, but that’s just semantics. Anyone who loves color can enjoy these.

Scroll to see some of our favorites, available on Louis Vuitton’s website and in stores.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.