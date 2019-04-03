always shopping

Louis Vuitton’s Newest Drop Is Full of Neon Brights

Photo: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

We’ve all heard the “rule”: don’t wear white until after Memorial Day. But honestly, I don’t like following arbitrary rules. To mentally get myself through the endless winter, I’ve been wearing white almost every day with a bold color accent that’s mainly consisted of slime green, pink, or orange. And now, inspired by a new accessories line from Louis Vuitton, it looks like I’ll be adding electric blue, teal, and yellow to my repertoire of accents.

The brand recently released a new line of leather accessories called Taïgarama (named after Taïga, a luxury cowhide leather) in the colors blue, yellow, teal, white, and black. There are new styles of Louis Vuitton’s classic duffel bag (the Keepall), a backpack, messenger bag, fanny pack, key chain, iPhone cases, and several wallets. Technically the line is for men, but that’s just semantics. Anyone who loves color can enjoy these.

Scroll to see some of our favorites, available on Louis Vuitton’s website and in stores.

Outdoor Messenger in Green
$1,840 at Louis Vuitton
Split Leather Bracelet in Yellow
$310 at Louis Vuitton
Coin Card Holder in Cobalt
$330 at Louis Vuitton
Outdoor Bum Bag in Blanc
$1,620 at Louis Vuitton
Discovery Compact Wallet in Green
$590 at Louis Vuitton
Military Tab Charm and Key Holder in Yellow
$330 at Louis Vuitton
iPhone Bumper XS in Blanc
$375 at Louis Vuitton
Discovery Backpack PM in Cobalt
$2,330 at Louis Vuitton
Brazza Wallet in Blanc
$695 at Louis Vuitton
