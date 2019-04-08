Lush UK Is Breaking Up With Social Media

Lush storefront in London. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

Lush’s U.K. branch announced that their relationship with social media is changing. In an Instagram post, the British branch of the bath bomb and cosmetic brand wrote that they “decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead.⁣”

“Increasingly, social media is making it harder and harder for us to talk to each other directly,” the post read. “We are tired of fighting with algorithms, and we do not want to pay to appear in your newsfeed. So we’ve decided it’s time to bid farewell to some of our social channels and open up the conversation between you and us instead.⁣”

The U.S. branch of the company has not made any similar announcements — they are still posting serene color-coordinated posts to their Instagram. Instead of social media, Lush UK will be reachable via phone, email, or live chat on their website. They say that their customer care team will be working their hardest to respond to all of the messages. “This isn’t the end, it’s just the start of something new,” the post continued.

⁣”We’re a community and we always have been. We believe we can make more noise using all of our voices across the globe because when we do we drive change, challenge norms and create a cosmetic revolution. We want social to be more about passions and less about likes.⁣”

It’s not exactly clear how the company plans on making their social channels more about passion, or which channels they plan on keeping open. But they are distinguishing themselves by stepping back from social media, a move that seems counterintuitive in a time when influencers and sponsored content seem to dominate the beauty industry.