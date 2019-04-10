Macy’s Across the Country Just Got More Colorful

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

One of New York’s iconic concept stores, STORY, is now in Macy’s across the country. Thirty-six, to be exact, with over 7,500-square-feet in Macy’s Herald Square flagship. Macy’s bought STORY earlier this year in a rare acquisition, and as of today it’s paid off. STORY changes periodically — totally reinventing the store every few months. And so STORY at Macy’s, similar to Nordstrom’s Pop-Ins, will also change. But the opening theme is color.

And it doesn’t go lightly on the theme. The Herald Square Flagship, which opened this morning with a breakfast attended by Iris Apfel, is a rainbow you can walk through. There’s the world’s largest Lite Brite, over 2,000 Crayola crayons arranged into a work of art, and a M.A.C station where you can make a custom eye-shadow palette (mostly out of colorful eye-shadow options). And then there are the products. Story founder Rachel Shectman boasts that there’s a present for anyone, from age 5 to age 95. That translates to a product range that puts neon pink toilet paper, cocktail kits, socks, notebooks, and portable chargers side by side, in ROYGBIV order. Live in New York? Stop by to check out the rainbow light tunnel leading to the store. Don’t live in New York? There’s probably one near you, too.