We Tested Out the Season’s Best Espadrilles

Photo: Meredith Jenks

The sun is out, cherry blossoms are blooming, and it’s finally time for cold-brew coffee. Which also means we’re on the verge of espadrille weather.

The classic sandal will never go out of style, and it’s a true footwear workhorse. Have a big date and want to look your best? A wedge espadrille is the perfect intersection of fancy and comfy. Or maybe you want a commuter-friendly sandal that can take you from casual days at the office to a night out with friends? A flatter leather espadrille is easier on your feet, and looks chic no matter the occasion.

Below, Nana Agyemang, The Cut’s Instagram editor, takes the season’s best espadrille sandals for a spin during a typical week. Scroll down to see how she wears them and to shop her looks.

For the Office

“These espadrilles are perfect for being on my feet throughout the day in the office. I also love that they elevate what would otherwise be a fairly casual work look.” says Nana.

For a Day Trip to the Rockaways

For a leisurely day trip to the Rockaways, Nana opted for full-on color, “Tangerine and sky blue are not obvious complimentary colors, but the bright orange and muted tones of the blue worked surprisingly well together,” Nana said.

For a First Date

A first date can pan out plenty of ways, so it’s wise to prepared for any scenario. “I’m a big believer in being comfortable on first dates; you never know if you’ll end the night on the dance floor,” says Nana. Her leopard-print skirt and feather bag create cool juxtaposition that can also make for a good conversation starter.

For Casual Fridays

Casual Fridays may give you a reason to loosen up a bit, but you also don’t want to look like you’ve rolled out of bed. Pair high-waisted jeans with a tailored blazer for an elevated look that requires little styling time.

For a Fun Shopping Day in Soho

“On my days off, I like to take it up a notch with something like this cool sequined polo,” says Nana. “These are my go-to sandals when I plan on really taking my time to shop.”

