Marc Jacobs Gave Out Custom Vape Pens at His Wedding

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

For some reason, the ultimate status symbol for a wedding is some kind of smoking paraphernalia. Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy had their famed “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes,” and Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco apparently gave guests customized vape pens as party favors, according to TMZ. Defrancesco and Jacobs got married this weekend in New York in a fittingly over-the-top marriage for two people who got engaged via flash mob at Chipotle.

The vape pens were from VVS, not from Juul as I initially suspected. They were customized with “Marc and Char.” Scandalized? Don’t be, but in case you are, there was a more wholesome party favor on offer. Guests were also given a hoodie featuring two otters holding hands with the logo, “Don’t float away.”

Who got these party favors? Guests included Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Justin Theroux, and Luka Sabbat, who left arm in arm with Chloë Sevigny. A custom vape will make a great Met Gala accessory in about a month, just saying.