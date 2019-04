Photo: ARIS/BrosNYC / BACKGRID

There’s this incredible video of DJ David Guetta presumably entering a K-hole while onstage at some EDM festival in 2014. In a mere 30 seconds he goes from bouncing up and down with the music to getting a faraway look in his eyes to clearly having absolutely no idea where he is. Coincidentally, that was the exact wave of emotions I went through after seeing this photo of Martha Stewart DJing on the streets of New York City. Unz unz unz.