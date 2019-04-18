Meghan Markle Will NOT Give Birth in a Circus

Meghan Markle, pregnant. Photo: Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Buckle your seatbelts, folks. It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, those two wild kids, have once again decided to break from royal tradition. [Clutches monocle and gasps.]

You see, since 1977, the British royals have been giving birth to their tiny royal babies at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. Specifically, the Lindo Wing. Princess Anne welcomed her two children there, as did Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her and Prince William’s children there. It’s a beautiful custom, wherein the mothers, hours after pushing a bowling-ball-size human out of their bodies, are forced out of their beds and into hair and makeup, then hauled out with their child in front of a chaotic crowd of fans and international press, who will snap hundreds of millions of pictures of them. The miracle of life!

For some reason, though, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t seem to want to do this. Hmmmm.

As you may or may not have heard, the couple are expecting a child soon (the due date, reportedly, is imminent). When? Where? What will the royal baby name be?? We don’t have the exact answers to these questions, because, as the couple announced in a recent statement, they “have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.” What!

One thing is for sure — Meghan Markle will not be marching her child around outside the Lindo Wing hours after it is born. Instead, she, Prince Harry, and their new baby will take part in a photo op on the grounds of Windsor Castle in the days after the birth, People reports. Is this … understandable? According to one expert, yes.

“It is completely understandable,” royal author Ingrid Seward told People. “The Lindo Wing has become too much of a circus.”

There you have it. When and where will Meghan Markle give birth to her child? We can’t be sure, but we know it won’t be in a circus, and that is perfectly understandable.

