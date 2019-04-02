Meghan Markle Is Finally Back on Instagram

Meghan Makle and Prince Harry. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Finally, our wait is over: More than a year after Meghan Markle deleted her personal Instagram account (RIP), she has returned to Instagram, thank God. Now, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry will be posting what we can only hope will be royal baby and avocado toast pictures, but instead will likely be photos of their work on @SussexRoyal. I’ll give you a moment to go on Instagram and follow the account.

Done? Okay, now back to it.

Meghan got rid of her personal social media accounts — and shuttered her lifestyle blog, the Tig — before her marriage to Prince Harry. Since then, she had been represented on social media by the @KensingtonRoyal account, which also posted on behalf of Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William. However, once Prince Harry and Meghan split their court (or office) away from Kensington Royal and established their own household (yes, office) at Buckingham Palace, there had been speculation that maybe, just maybe, this meant they would be getting their own social handle as well.

And thankfully, our Instagram prayers were answered on Tuesday when @KensingtonRoyal made the following announcement:

And here it is — the first Instagram post of @SussexRoyal:

The post reads: “‘Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.’- Harry & Meghan.” The caption accompanies various Instagram-ready photos of the happy couple looking regal and supporting various causes.

We can’t wait to follow their Instagram account religiously.

