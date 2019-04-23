The Royals Are Interacting on Instagram

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle. Photo: Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images

In most ways, the British royal family is absolutely not like the rest of us. First off, there’s the titles. Then the wealth. And so on and so forth. (Also, the castles, forgot to mention.) But it turns out there is one way in which they are now at least semi-relatable: They wish one another a happy birthday on Instagram, just like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did for their nephew Prince Louis on Tuesday.

Prince Louis, the infant royal, turned 1 years old on Tuesday (how time flies!), and his parents — Kate Middleton and Prince William — celebrated the same way as everyone you follow on Instagram whose kids are celebrating a birthday. They shared three cute photos of their youngest child wearing two different sweaters, including one with an image of a doggy. The pictures were taken by Kate herself, the unofficial photographer of all things Cambridge children.

Photo: Instagram

Fittingly, given the medium, Meghan and Prince Harry took to the comments in a very normal-human way. From their new @SussexRoyal handle, the couple wrote, “Happy Birthday Louis! Sending lots of love from both of us,” accompanied by a cake emoji, balloon emoji, and “xo.”

This friendly Instagram comment from an aunt and uncle to their nephew comes on the heels of rumors that Prince Harry and Prince William might not be getting along. Whether or not those reports are true, at least we know that the Cambridges and Sussexes are getting along just as well as any other relatives on social media.

