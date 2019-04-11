Everything to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Charlotte Graham/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex, are truly the gifts that keep on giving. Last year, they graciously let the world join in on their beautiful royal wedding at Windsor Castle (the site of their new home, Frogmore Cottage). And any day now, we will be blessed with the arrival of their first royal baby. How kind of them!

Although they may be royal, Meghan and Prince Harry are preparing for the birth of their first child — just like any other first-time parents (minus all the royalty, that is). Here’s what we know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: PAUL GROVER/AFP/Getty Images

First, let’s cover the basics. When is the royal baby due? What will it be named? Do we know the sex of the royal baby yet? So many questions!

We understand that you have questions, and trust us, we have questions, too, because we are desperate to know everything we can about this child we will love as our own. So, here’s what we do know so far:

• Meghan and Prince Harry first announced her pregnancy during their Australia tour in October. Later, at an event in Birkenhead, U.K., Meghan revealed her due date is in late April or early May. Mystery solved!

• Okay, now for the name. To clear something up: Who knows what this kid will be named. No one properly guessed that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third kid would be named Prince Louis. So, it’s hard to say what Meghan and Prince Harry will name their child. The bookies at Betway have said that Diana, Victoria, Albert, Alice, and Phillip are the top names, but who knows. (We also do not know the sex of the baby yet.)

• And where will he royal baby be born? Another mystery. Some have wondered whether Meghan would give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Kate gave birth to her three children. However, Buckingham Palace has said Sussexes are keeping their birth plans private, so it’s all speculation at this point.

Meghan Markle. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Great. So how are Meghan and Prince Harry preparing for the arrival of their royal baby?

Excellent question — thank you so much for asking. Here’s what we know:

• Meghan and Prince Harry have moved into their new home at Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate. According to People, their newly renovated home includes a green-energy center, a “floating floor,” and nontoxic paint.

• According to Vanity Fair, Meghan has reportedly been seeing celebrity acupuncturist Ross Barr. “Meghan has been having regular acupuncture sessions to help her unwind and relax. It’s brilliant for the blood circulation and boosting blood flow to the uterus. She plans to use acupuncture right up to her due date,” a source told royal reporter Katie Nicholl.

• Beyond that, the Sun reports that Meghan may have hired a doula, which would make her the first British royal in “centuries” to use a doula during childbirth.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. Photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images

What else do we know about the royal baby?

• Back in the fall, it was reported that Meghan and Prince Harry are planning on raising their child in as normal a way as possible. That means the kid will have chores. Relatable!

• At the Endeavour Fund Awards in early February, Meghan was heard telling someone that Prince Harry would be “the best dad.” He later pointed to Meghan’s belly and said “there’s a big baby in there,” per ITV’s Lizzie Robinson. Yes, that’s baby — singular.

• In mid-February, it was reported that that the Sussexes are considering sending their child to the ACS Egham International School in Surrey. According to E! News, the school is a private, co-ed American academy. A source said Prince Harry and Meghan “are thought to want a more diverse education for their child. Meghan is also keen for her child to be fully aware of his or her American heritage.”

• The Sussexes now have their own Instagram account – @SussexRoyal – so we can only hope they post about the child at some point.

This post has been updated.