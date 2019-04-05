Why Are People Freaking Out About Meghan Markle and the Queen’s Jewels?

Meghan Markle. Photo: Jonathan Brady/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle may be busy settling into her new home (Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate) and preparing for the birth of her first child (with husband Prince Harry), but the tabloids are still in overdrive with their negative coverage of her. The latest? The Sun reported on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth had “banned” the Duchess of Sussex from wearing jewelry from the Royal Collection.

Before we go on, a summary of the Sun’s report: An “impeccably placed royal insider” reportedly told the tabloid that the queen was “not impressed” with Meghan’s behavior during her royal wedding and thus “decided that not all items from the Queen’s royal collection will be opened up to Meghan.” The source added that the queen likes Meghan personally, but the decision was about “hierarchy,” the report claimed.

However, almost as soon as it came out, other royal sources shut the report down. Speaking with the Express, an insider said, “There is anger that these claims circulating are simply not true. They are rightly incensed.” The insider also pointed out that the queen lent Meghan a tiara for her wedding, earrings for her first royal event, and agreed to even partially fund her new household. Meghan just hasn’t attended an event that would require Royal Collection pieces lately, the source pointed out.

Likewise, a royal source (so many sources!) raised a valid point to Vanity Fair: “The Duchess has worn pieces from the Royal Collection before so why would that stop now?” A family friend also told VF, “It’s not the kind of thing the Queen would do. She is very generous when it comes to lending jewels to her family.”

Hopefully the queen will lend Meghan another tiara for having to deal with this.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.