Palace Releases Official Statement About Meghan and Harry’s Birth Plan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle will give birth to her first royal baby with husband Prince Harry any day now — the Duchess of Sussex has said her due date is late April or early May, after all — and there’s been a ton of tabloid speculation about her birth plan, which is, well, something that the tabloids do. In the wake of the nonstop reports, however, Buckingham Palace has spoken publicly for the first time about how the Sussexes will be handling the birth of their child.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping the plans around the birth of their child private, per the Guardian. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a family,” the statement reads.

Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Hours after giving birth, Kate and Prince William posed for photographers with their new kid — something Princess Diana and Prince Charles did as well, prompting many to wonder if Meghan would do the same. Meanwhile, tabloids have nonstop speculated about every detail imaginable regarding her potential birth plan.

Buckingham Palace’s statement not only shuts down the nonstop reports, but also serves as a reminder that despite the titles and wealth, at the end of the day, Meghan and Prince Harry are just two normal people welcoming their first kid. We can only hope this means they’ll announce the birth via Instagram like the rest of us.

