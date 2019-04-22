Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland. Photo: Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty Images

Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, nobody freak out. Please, I said DO NOT FREAK OUT, but Meghan Markle’s mom and Oprah’s friend, Doria Ragland, has landed on U.K. soil, which means that the much-anticipated royal family-USA Network collaboration baby could arrive at any moment. Oh my God.

Two sources told Entertainment Tonight that Ragland has arrived in London, and that the baby is expected “any day” now. Ah!!

On Sunday, Prince Harry (the baby’s dad; Meghan’s husband; Ragland’s son-in-law; ginger prince) made an unexpected appearance at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to celebrate Easter, as well as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday. He was joined by the nonagenarian birthday girl, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, though the queen’s husband, Prince Philip, was not in attendance, nor were any of William and Kate’s children. Meghan was also absent, presumably because of the baby’s due date being “any day” now.

While the royal baby could enter this world at any second, we, the public, won’t know right away (Guh!). Unlike Kate Middleton and Princess Diana before her, Meghan will likely not give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, because, as one expert told People recently, “The Lindo Wing has become too much of a circus.”

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to “keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” and they plan to pose for pictures with their child on the grounds of their home at Frogmore Cottage some time in the days after the birth.

Still no word on what the baby’s name will be, though, as a reminder to the Sussexes, we at The Cut have some very good suggestions.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.