Millennials Are in Their Thirties

Photo: Tuan Tran/Getty Images

In a recent trend piece for The Atlantic, a woman named Cassie Schoon made a startling confession: She, a millennial, doesn’t drink as much alcohol as she did when she was younger. (She is now 37.) Says another millennial, Leanne Vanderbyl, “I drank pretty regularly in my 20s, especially in social situations … It wasn’t until I hit my 30s that I realized that alcohol was no longer my friend.”

Millennials have also started having babies, and contributing to their 401(k)s. They’re even second-guessing avocado toast. Millennials are in their 30s now, and behaving accordingly. Sad.