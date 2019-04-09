Mint Green Is the Pastel of the Moment

Rainbow Brites: A week about color trends. Photo-Illustration: by Stevie Remsberg; Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

It’s funny that mint, the plant, isn’t mint, the color, although both are similarly cheerful-seeming with a twisted secret. Mint the herb will take over most any container you plant it in, strangling its unsuspecting neighbor plants. Mint the color seems similarly harmless and fresh, but its irresistible creaminess is ultimately a little nauseating.

Mint is pretty but it’s not sexy. Mint can also be innocent, in theory, although I’d say it’s more like faux-innocent. It’s like if you liquefied the entire dentist experience and turned it into a color, and took it like a pill. A level of cleanliness I don’t want and yet can’t resist.

Too much mint is institutional, treacherous. The upscale paint company Farrow & Ball offers a murky shade of mint called Arsenic that people use in children’s bedrooms, for instance — creepy, and yet I would still use it. Mint is pure evil, which is also, somehow, delicious.

If mint were a person, she’d be a poreless and eternal 19-year-old. She’d have sharp teeth, and she’d be popular, cold-blooded, and omnipotent. Chewing gum, ruining your self-esteem. Mint is funny, and mean. Mint wants to play doctor, but with chloroform. And you say, well okay, just this once.

Designers understand mint’s perverse appeal. For spring 2019, Maryam Nassir Zadeh showed a mint dress with tangerine tights. It was strapless, but there was nothing slinky about it. Marc Jacobs’s fall 2019 collection contained a dress the color of a hospital wall. And Jacquemus rendered one of his breathtakingly sheer spring 2019 dresses in mint, playing up the color’s faux innocence — a goddess gown, but for a trickster goddess.

Can you imagine getting married in a mint wedding dress? Heaven would pour into hell.

Scroll down for 16 mint things to wear right now.

If You’re Afraid of Commitment

Forever 21 Marble Drop Earrings At $6 , these earrings are the perfect way to try out the trend. $6 at Forever 21 Buy

If You Need Your Trends to Be Work-Appropriate

Everlane Long-Sleeve Mini Wrap Dress A perfect marriage of spring dressing and corporate dressing.

Available in sizes 00–16. $110 at Everlane Buy

If You Only Want It on Your Nails

Essie Nail Polish Mint Candy Apple Do what all the cool people are doing on Instagram and mix and match with other shades of green. $9 at Ulta Buy

If It’s Not Quite Spring Yet

Halogen Cuffed Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Simple, sweet, and easy to wear year-round.

Available in sizes 1X–3X. $69 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re a Trend-Setter

J. Crew Penny Colorblock Sandal $107 (was $178, now 40% off) Croc is also having a moment, making these shoes a spring-trend double whammy. $107 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Can’t Resist a Pretty Bag

If You Are the Embodiment of Mint

Fashion Nova Jaden Ribbed 3 Piece Set If mint were a person, she’d wear this.

Available in sizes S–3X. $40 at Fashion Nova Buy

If You’re 0 Percent Evil

Veda Tuscan Printed Silk Dress A dress you’ll wear long after the trend fades.

Available in sizes 1–4. $478 at 11 Honore Buy

If You’re All About Accessories

If You Need More Beachwear

Photo: FELISHA TOLENTINO Premme Metallic Seafoam Bianca Pant The beach is the perfect place to wear mint green, especially sheer mint green.

Available in sizes 12–30. $79 at Premme Buy

If You’re Into Clueless Cosplay

Sara Battaglia High-Rise Checked Mini Skirt Pairs well with a mint-green sweater (see above).

Available in sizes IT 38–IT 48. $320 at Matches Fashion Buy

If You’re Into Sportswear

If You’re Sick of All Your Work Pants

Theory Treeca 2 Good Wool Crop Suit Pant A statement suit is all the rage, but these fitted pants stand on their own.

Available in sizes 00–16. $275 at Nordstrom Buy

If You’re Scandi-Chic

Little Liffner Leather Mini Saddle Bag Little Liffner is one of the Danish brands to know and to love. $430 at Bloomingdales Buy

If You’re All About the ’90s

If You’re Detail-Oriented

Photo: 19-02-13 hyunjoo AM1 B9 dalereince W Tibi Asymmetrical Shirt You’ll appreciate the asymmetrical hem and the perfect shade of light green.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $550 at Shopbop Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.