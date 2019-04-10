Why Not Dress Like a Bouquet of Flowers?

Di Mondo. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This year during award season, people finally stepped up their game and dressed in a way that was — often — fun! Big pink dresses, giant diamonds, matching scrunchies for men were all a breath of fresh air. And it seems that that levity has trickled down from award season to gala season, which is now underway in New York’s society circles. Last night, young and less young patrons of the arts gathered at the Whitney Museum for their annual gala and Studio Party, sponsored by Michael Kors and Audi.

While there were the standard black suits and tuxes — including one worn by honoree Michael Bloomberg — the Studio Party following the gala featured plenty of guests bringing a new meaning to black-tie. My personal favorite was Di Mondo, who the Times once called “the most photographed man in New York” because of his avant garde fashion, and who was wearing a Moschino flower dress. He chose the fresh-off-the-runway outfit because the invite said “festive.”

Also in attendance were Neil Patrick Harris, Michael Kors himself, and Diane Kruger. Model Soo Joo Park DJed the after party, where guests danced in an Instagram-friendly light tunnel, walked around the galleries, and ate mini lobster brioche toasts.

Clockwise from top left: Hilary Rhoda Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Harieth Paul Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Mia Moretti Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Soo Joo Park Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Clockwise from left: Diane Kruger Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Whitney Museum Nigel Barker, Cristen Barker Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Whitney Museum Victor Jeffreys II Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images